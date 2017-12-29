Samsung Galaxy S9 FCC sighting could suggest imminent arrival

We already knew the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ were going to arrive in 2018, but their launch, or unveiling at least, may have just been given a catalyst after they were spotted at the FCC. They have been given the model numbers SM-G960F and SM-965F, with the F previously indicating the international versions, although the letter will change depending on the region the phones are destined for.

The FCC documents don't reveal any official specs or images of the phones, but rather just list of various network bands and other types of connectivity that they will support. But the FCC certification could indicate that the phones will show face next month at CES.

Droid Life has pointed out that Samsung's previous flagship phones, the Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S7 all appeared on the FCC a month before they were available to buy.

Could Samsung therefore continue the trend and at least unveil the S9 duo in Las Vegas? It's a rumour that has been spread before, although some industry analysts believe Samsung may only tease the phones at CES before officially unveiling them in late-February at or before Mobile World Congress.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ aren't expected to make too much of a departure in terms of design from their S8 predecessors, apart from getting a repositioned fingerprint sensor and possibly a dual-lens camera for the S9+.