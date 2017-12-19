Samsung Galaxy A8 brings Infinity Display and a dual-lens front camera to the mid-range market

Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy A8 as its latest mid-range smartphone, but with specs to trouble the very best flagships out there. The two headline features of the A8 are its 5.6-inch 1920 x 2220 18.5:9 Infinity display and a dual-lens front-facing camera.

The screen, while not quite as large or curved as the one found on the Galaxy S8, still takes up the majority of the front of the device, leaving you with plenty of screen real estate, in a relatively short 149mm body. The A8 is also the first A series smartphone to support Gear VR.

Samsung has also fitted a dual-lens front-facing camera - it's one of the first times we've seen a dual-lens front camera at all - comprising 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel f/1.9 lenses, which are designed to offer both close-up and portrait photos. You will be able to switch between either lens when taking selfies and a Live Focus feature lets you adjust the bokeh effect before or after the picture is taken.

On the back is a 16-megapixel f/1.7 single-lens camera and everything is wrapped up in a body with a glass and metal frame.

Elsewhere, the A8 features an octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable memory (up to 256GB) and a 3,000mAh battery that supports fast charge via USB-C. The A8 is also IP68 certified, meaning it's protected against dust and can be submerged in up to 1.5 metres of water for 30 minutes and survive.

Samsung will also release an A8+ with 6-inch display, 4 or 6GB GM RAM and larger 3,500mAh battery, but it's not clear if it will come to the UK.

On paper at least, the Galaxy A8 looks like a very capable mid-range smartphone, it's a shame then that we have to wait until April to be able to get our hands on one, when it will be available in black, gold and orchid grey colour finishes. Samsung has yet to reveal pricing information.