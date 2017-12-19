Samsung Galaxy S9 to retain single-lens camera, only S9+ to get dual-lens

Samsung may reserve of the of the biggest feature changes for the Galaxy S-series of smartphones for the larger S9+ when it launches in 2018. That is, a dual-lens camera, which up until now has only ever appeared on the Galaxy Note 8.

Not much has been said about the camera for the Galaxy S9 and S9+, but now an image purporting to be of an actual rear panel from the S9 (and picked up by Sammobile) shows a cut out with only enough space for a single-lens camera and the newly repositioned rear fingerprint scanner. It's a feature that has appeared in recent render leaks too, with side-by-side comparisons between the two devices clearly showing single- and dual-lens cameras for the S9 and S9+ respectively.

If true, then it's not entirely clear why Samsung would reserve a new feature for the slightly larger of the two devices. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ shared all the same features expect for battery capacity and screen size - and there's a chance both will get the same battery this time round - so to separate them based on camera spec seems a little unfair. It could be due to lack of space or to keep costs down, but if a dual-lens camera is the only major change between the S8 and S9 series, then we'd certainly naturally gravitate towards the S9+ and its more capable camera.

Of course, as with any other rumour and leak this one should be taken with a pinch of salt for now as we haven't seen or heard anything official from Samsung. The new phones are expected to be unveiled towards the end of February at Mobile World Congress, so there is still plenty of time for new leaks to appear online.