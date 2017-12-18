Samsung Galaxy S9 could come with a larger 3,200mAh battery

Rumours and leaks surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S9 have really ramped up in the last few days. We've seen some renders that reveal a repositioned fingerprint scanner and a new dual-lens camera, and its launch date may be pinned down to Mobile World Congress in February 2018.

Now we have an extra snippet of information from China regarding the battery capacity, specifically that it may increase in size from the 3,000mAh unit on the Galaxy S8 to 3,200mAh.

Sammobile points out that the recent renders of the Galaxy S9 also revealed the dimensions of the upcoming flagship, and it's apparent the S9 will be thicker than the S8, so theoretically there will be space for a larger battery unit.

The information has come from an alleged test unit of the S9, although the translation from Chinese to English isn't complete and it doesn't make complete sense, so it's hard to gain any real concrete info.

However, a small table clearly mentions S9, says it will have Quick Charge 3.0 and also mentions 3200, which pretty much has to refer to the battery. The same table also mentions the Note 9, but any further information has been scribbled out.

It appears this rumour relates solely to the regular-size Galaxy S9 and not necessarily the Plus-sized model, although the S8+ had a 3,500mAh battery, so we'd expect the S9+ to go bigger as well.

We're expecting the Galaxy S9 and S9+ to be unveiled at MWC in February, so we'll know for sure then, but in the meantime, we'll bring you the very latest Samsung rumours as and when we hear them.