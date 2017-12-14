Samsung Galaxy S9 schematics reaffirm repositioned fingerprint scanner

Just a day after we finally saw some renders of the Samsung Galaxy S9, some schematic drawings have appeared on Chinese social site Weibo, often the source of many accurate smartphone leaks, that confirm the next flagship will get a new-look back panel.

The drawings in question are for the Galaxy S9 only, with no mention of the larger Plus-sized model, but they clearly show a back panel with a vertically-aligned camera and what has to be the fingerprint scanner underneath. To the right is the heart rate monitor, a feature that was leaked on Weibo from an official in-app screenshot.

The Galaxy S9 isn't expected to undergo too many changes over its Galaxy S8 predecessor, in fact, other than the usual spec upgrades such as the latest Snapdragon 845 processor, the redesigned back panel may be the only changes Samsung makes to an already great smartphone. The changes are necessary though, as many users reported the positioning of the fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy S8 to be a bit cumbersome and awkward to reach when holding the phone with one hand.

We're expecting Samsung's next flagship to be released in early-2018, possibly at or around MWC, and could even get some snippets of information at CES in January.