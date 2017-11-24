Samsung Galaxy S7 and Gear VR headset for just £379, grab a bargain before it's gone...

It's Black Friday, so tis the season to grab a bargain.

John Lewis is offering a cracker: the Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphone, in gold finish, for just £379 - check out the deal here.

Not only that, the handset comes with a Samsung Gear VR headset to dive into virtual reality experiences, making for a double-down bargain.

All-in, that's a £250 saving. And it's £20 less than Samsung's own handset-only one-day deal.

But when it's gone, it's gone. That's the nature of Black Friday. At the time of writing the black handset is out of stock, but if you're quick there's still time to make good.