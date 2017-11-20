Samsung seems to confirm foldable Galaxy X is real in support page

Samsung has inadvertently confirmed it is planning a device that was previously only rumoured: the Galaxy X.

Thanks to a support page on Samsung’s own website (via Mobiel Kope and LetsGoDigital), details about the Galaxy X have surfaced online. The support page is for a 'SM-G888N0' device. According to Forbes, the 888 model number has been spotted before, but the new ‘N0’ in the model number suggests the folding Android smartphone will head to the South Korean market when it finally launches.

Right now, we don't know a lot about Samsung's Galaxy X. Reports have claimed that it will be a foldable smartphone, and in September, the phone passed through Korea’s National Radio Research Agency for certification. Then, Mobiel Kope found a support page for the phone on Samsung’s Korean site. Both the support page and the NRRA certification reference the model number SM-G888N0.

While the support page doesn’t reveal anything about the phone specifically, it does seem to confirm that it is real, or that Samsung is planning to announce something soon at the very least. A live support page is a good sign that a launch is mere weeks away.