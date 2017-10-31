Samsung Galaxy S9's rear panel will "change a lot" according to latest rumours

Rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus come in constant waves, and the latest all relate to the rear of the phones. Twitter user and previously reliable tipster Ice Universe has said "the back of the Galaxy S9 will change a lot". However, this isn't backed up by any details as to how it will change.

It's therefore a pretty vague claim and something that anyone could really say, but because of Ice Universe's reliability in the past, we're paying attention.

The back of the Galaxy S9 will change a lot — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) 29 October 2017

So how could Samsung change the back? The most obvious would be to reposition the fingerprint sensor, as some Galaxy S8 owners find it the current setup to be a bit awkward. It's position at the moment, next to the camera, isn't always where the finger naturally lies so unlocking the phones involves a bit of uncomfortable stretching.

The most logical place to move the sensor to would be below the camera, but Samsung will want to focus on design as much as usability, so this isn't a guarantee.

The other big change expected for the back of the Galaxy S9 smartphones is a dual-lens camera system, similar to the one that made its debut on the Galaxy Note 8. Details surrounding the camera are thin on the ground at the moment, so it's safest to assume it will be the same system found in its Note 8 cousin, but there have been rumours to suggest it will feature 1,000fps super slow-motion recording.

There are still reports lingering around that say Samsung isn't done with developing an in-screen fingerprint sensor the Galaxy S9. Ice Universe has said they're "100% sure" the S9 won't have an embedded sensor, but Tech Droider reports the South Korean tech giant is still working on prototypes that feature the technology.

Considering we've heard more rumours that say there won't be an embedded sensor, we're not going to hold our breath for one. There's a greater chance that the tech will debut on the Galaxy Note 9.

Finally, Ice Universe has also said they think the 3.5mm headphone jack is staying on the Galaxy S9, however Tech Droider says otherwise, calling upon some schematic drawings that say the headphone jack will be ditched. It wouldn't be surprising to see the headphone jack go, considering other manufacturers are starting to adopt the change, but until there's more conclusive evidence, we're going to assume it's staying for now.