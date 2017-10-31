Get $50 off a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 battery case with Brexlink

Galaxy Note 8 owners looking to make their smartphone last even longer can now do so thanks to the Brexlink Galaxy Note 8 Battery Case.

The new case offers a whopping 5500mAh of charging capability, more than enough to fully recharge your Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in 4.5 hours.

Brexlink is offering Pocket-lint readers the case at $29.81 if you use a special promo code on Amazon.com. That's a saving of $50 compared to the usual price of $79.81.

To get the offer, follow this link and use the promo code POCKETLT.

Weighing just 198g, the 360-degree edge coverage with shock absorption case is made with a soft flexible frame and hard-shell backplate to protect your device from scratches and normal wear and tear.

The SN8 battery case is able to charge both the case and device battery simultaneously. All you have to do is simply connect the case (with device inside) to your 2A output wall charger at night and enjoy fully charged devices in the morning!

The case also features built-in safeguards to protect against overcurrent, overcharging, and overheating for safe and reliable fast charging.

Out and about the Brexlink case features a smart LED indicator that will easily tell you how much juice is left in the battery case with the touch of a button. Different LED lights will tell you the power status with Red meaning less than 25 per cent, blue between 25-50 per cent, green between 50-75 per cent and white over 75 per cent.

The case automatically comes with an extended 24-Month Warranty, but you can quickly upgrade to the company's Lifetime Warranty by following it on social media and using the hashtag #StayConnectedLonger.