Samsung Galaxy S9 may have a notch of its own, for a front-mounted fingerprint scanner

Samsung may have listened to some consumer feedback regarding the placement of the fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy S8 and resolve the issue for the Galaxy S9.

The rear-mounted scanner on the S8 can sometimes be awkward to reach, but because of the Infinity Display, there's no space on the front for a more ergonomic sensor.

That may be set to change with the Galaxy S9 if a recent patent filing has anything to say about it. The patent, filed by Samsung with South Korean trademarking company Kipris, refers to a small depression in the screen, or perhaps even a notch, similar to the one on the iPhone X, that would house a fingerprint scanner. The notch will be incredibly small, to help ensure the screen remains virtually bezel-less.

It's reported that Samsung still won't be able to develop the technology necessary to integrate an optical fingerprint sensor that would see it integrated into the screen itself before the S9 launch. There is a possibility though that this technology will debut on the Galaxy Note 9.

Without renders to show what effect the small section will have on the Galaxy S9's overall appearance, it's hard to say whether it will be negative or not. Samsung knows a thing or two when it comes to designing gorgeous smartphones, so if it does go down this route, we're sure the final product will still be good looking.

The Galaxy S9 is said to feature a 5.9-inch screen, while the larger S9+ will have a 6.2-inch screen. Both are expected to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and should be unveiled sometime in March.