Samsung confirms development of Bixby 2.0, will be unveiled on 18 October

Samsung has accepted that its Bixby voice-assistant hasn't quite received the positive reviews it expected. As a result, the company has appointed Chung Eui-suk, the American Vice Chief at Samsung Research to head up the service intelligence group at its headquarters in Korea.

The service intelligence group is responsible for Bixby and other AI services related to Samsung.

Samsung is believed to be unveiling the new and improved version of Bixby, called Bixby 2.0 by Samsung's mobile business chief Koh Dong-jin, on 18 October at Samsung's annual developer conference in San Francisco.

While many industry analysts believe Eui-suk has been brought in to replace Rhee In-jong, Samsung's mobile chief technology officer, who will now subsequently be in charge of developing everything related to smartphones, except from Bixby.

Samsung says this isn't the case, "Chung's move cannot be seen as Rhee's replacement as Rhee will continue to remain as the head of development 1 division that oversees the intelligence group."

Bixby is Samsung's very own smart assistant that is built into the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus and Note 8, although Bixby Voice, the actual voice support part of the assistant launched four months later than the phones.

Bixby has been designed to be a complete ecosystem that won't just control Samsung phones, but eventually other Samsung connected appliances. This functionality is said to be a major part of Bixby 2.0.