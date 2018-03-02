Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 may have only launched last September, while we've just seen the Galaxy S9 and S9+ released, too.

But if you thought that would stop rumours circulating for the Galaxy Note 9, you were wrong.

This feature rounds up all the speculation surrounding the 2018 Galaxy Note 9, rumoured to be codenamed "Crown".

Not expected until end of summer

Likely to launch in August with availability in September

Be the first to hear about Samsung Galaxy Note 9 deals on Mobiles.co.uk - Carphone Warehouse

The Samsung Galaxy Note series launches in the latter half of the year by tradition. The Galaxy Note 9 is therefore not expected to arrive until late summer 2018.

Its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 8, was revealed on 23 August 2017 and hit shelves on 15 September.

We'd therefore expect the Note 9 to be available around the middle of September 2018, though no specific dates have been rumoured as yet and nor are they likely to be for a few months.

One leak has emerged in the form of a browser benchmark result for a device with the model number SM-N960U - the current Note 8 has the model number SM-N950U (at least in the US it is, the UK model we have is SM-N950F).

Fingerprint sensor could be embedded beneath display

New S Pen likely

Premium and waterproof build expected

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 features a metal and glass build with a dual-edge design, a dual-rear camera and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It takes on a similar look to the Galaxy S8 and S8+ but it has a wider stance and as Note users will expect, it has a built-in S Pen. We know that the soon-to-be-announced Galaxy S9 will look very much like the S8, so don't expect anything drastically different in the Galaxy Note 9.

If this is the case, expect very slim bezels at the top and bottom of the display for an almost all-screen front, along with a premium build. Whether this build will continue with a combination of glass and metal is currently not yet known, though it has worked well for Samsung over the last few years so it would seem like an odd move to change.

Some reports have suggested the Note 9 will feature a fingerprint sensor embedded within the display rather than continue with the slightly awkward rear-mounted positioning found on the S8, S8+ and Note 8. We really want this!

It's been claimed the South Korean company is already looking at samples from various suppliers, which if true could lead to a more seamless finish on the rear of the Note 9. A fingerprint sensor mounted beneath the screen was also something rumoured for the iPhone X and it never appeared so take this rumour with a pinch of salt for now. Likewise one was supposed to arrive with the S9, but this doesn't appear to be the case.

One thing we can be certain of is the Galaxy Note 9 will come with a built-in S Pen and it will be an improved version too, if an interview with Samsung execs is to be believed. It is also likely the Note 9 will be IP68 water and dust resistant as its predecessor is, and as is expected of flagship devices now.

6.3-inch Super AMOLED display likely

18.5:9 aspect ratio will probably stay

Resolution could increase

The Galaxy Note series is Samsung's big-screened device and it always has been so this isn't likely to change anytime soon. It was the series that made phablets fashionable after all, so fashionable that no one even bothers to call them phablets anymore, with them sliding into the "norm" for phones these days.

Traditionally, the Note series came with a 5.7-inch display, but that all changed with the Note 8, which pushed a new size of 6.3-inches, fractionally larger than the Galaxy S8+. It was only the screen size that saw the jump though, with the Note 8 offering a very similar footprint to the previous 5.7-inch devices thanks to the new 18.5:9 aspect ratio compared to the standard 16:9.

We'd expect the Note 9 to stick to a similar size and ratio, probably the same given the S9 and S9+ are both rumoured to stick with the new 5.8-inches and 6.2-inches of the S8 and S8+. We'd also expect Mobile HDR to be on board the Note 9, as it is on the S8, S8+ and Note 8, as well as a Super AMOLED panel for rich and vibrant colours.

In terms of resolution, there is always the possibility of an increase and no doubt we will see rumours suggesting a 4K resolution for the Note 9 at some point over the few months. For now, there are no reports speculating what the Note 9's resolution will be but expect it to be at least the same as the Note 8, which is 2960 x 1440 pixels for a pixel density of 522ppi.

Dual rear camera likely to remain

Improvements expected

Iris scanning also expected

The Galaxy Note 8 was the first Samsung device to offer a dual-rear camera setup, despite competitors jumping on the bandwagon a long time beforehand, including Huawei, LG and Apple. It is therefore likely the Galaxy Note 9 will continue to offer this feature, especially as other flagships are only embracing the trend further.

The Note 8 brought dual optical image stabilisation to the party, which was a first for dual-cameras on smartphones until Apple did it too so no doubt that will be on board the Note 9 as well, likely with some improvements. We'd also expect the dual-camera setup on the Note 9 to be the same format as the Note 8 with one telephoto lens and one wide-angle rather than Samsung switching to Huawei's format which includes an RGB sensor and a monochrome sensor instead.

It is not yet clear whether Samsung will increase the resolution of its rear cameras or the front-facing camera, but no doubt there will be some processing enhancements for the new device even if the megapixels don't see a jump. An interview published by Samsung Newsroom said the camera was one of the main features people buy a Note for and therefore it is likely the company will continue to place close attention to it. Samsung's Note 8 delivers fantastic results so we'd expect the Note 9 to do the same, even if it is too early to predict any new features.

We'd also expect to see iris scanning on board the Note 9 given both the Note 7, Note 8 and Galaxy S8 and S8+ all offer this technology. Whether Samsung will take things one step further and offer facial recognition like Apple does on its iPhone X is not yet known, though if it does offer an embedded fingerprint sensor within the screen, it wouldn't really be necessary.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or latest Exynos chip expected

At least 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage expected

Focus on audio likely

The Samsung Galaxy Note is a flagship device and therefore flagship specs are pretty much a given, even if we don't yet know what these might be. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor will also appear within the Note 9 too, with some models likely opting for the latest Samsung Exynos instead, depending on the region.

The Note 8 has 6GB of RAM under its hood so we'd expect the Note 9 to have at least this, along with at least 64GB of storage and microSD support for storage expansion.

Battery capacity is anyone's guess at the moment, but as the Note 8 has a 3300mAh cell, we'd bet the Note 9 won't be too far off this with USB Type-C for charging and both Quick Charging and wireless charging supported. You could also put money on the Note 9 placing some focus on audio, especially considering Samsung's acquisition of Harman and the fact that the S9, S9+ and Note 8 all came with AKG headphones in their boxes.

Android Oreo and TouchWiz probable

S9 and S9+ likely to offer more insight when launched

The Galaxy Note 9 is likely to arrive on Android Oreo with Samsung's TouchWiz software over the top. There will no doubt be a few extra features here and there, as well as a refreshed look compared to the Note 8 but it's not yet known what these features could be or what changes there might be to the interface.

Samsung mobile CEO DJ Koh confirmed during Mobile World Congress 2018 that the latest version of company's own voice-assistant Bixby, will launch with the Galaxy Note 9.

Koh said that Bixby 2.0 is currently being tested by around 800 partners and so will be able to support a "wider scope of voice assistant features".

He added that Samsung wants Bixby 2.0 to evolve within its own ecosystem of products too, and as such, the company plans to launch a Bixby-enabled TV next month and has already confirmed a Bixby-enabled smart speaker will launch in the second half of 2018.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is still a long time from launch meaning there isn't much to go on as yet, though this will no doubt change over the coming months, especially now we have the Galaxy S9 and S9+ around.

We will update this feature as soon as any rumours or reports appear surrounding the Note 9 but for now, don't expect anything official until the end of the summer.

Liked this? Check out the latest on the 2018 iPhone X2 or iPhone XI