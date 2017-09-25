Samsung Galaxy X foldable smartphone closer to launch following certification

Samsung may be stepping up efforts to produce and release its long-rumoured foldable smartphone, the Galaxy X, after appearing in a filing in its home country of South Korea.

According to SamMobile, a Samsung device with the model number SM-G888N0 showed up at the Bluetooth SIG for Bluetooth certification a couple of months ago.

Now, a Samsung device with model number SM-G888 has appeared on South Korea’s National Radio Research Agency for certification. The NRRA is South Korea's version of the US FCC.

If the device in question is indeed the foldable Galaxy X, it's likely it will be launched initially in Samsung's home country, before making its way to other territories.

While Samsung hasn't given away much information about the phone, Slashgear says that mobile division head DJ Koh has been quoted as saying it would appear in 2018. Whether that is in prototype or final form remains unclear.

Previous reports have suggested the foldable phone won't be available until 2019, as Samsung halted development to focus on bezel-less displays instead. Now that the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8, both with Infinity Displays have been released to many positive reviews, Samsung can once again focus on the Galaxy X.

The Galaxy X will more than likely feature an OLED screen and has even been rumoured to be capable of morphing into a tablet when fully unfolded.