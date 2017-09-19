Samsung Galaxy S9 could be a slow-mo superstar with 1,000fps camera

Rumours surrounding Samsung's next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S9, are already churning away. The latest refers to the camera, which according to a report from Korean publication ET News, could feature a 1,000fps image sensor, capable of shooting super slow-motion video.

Citing industry sources, the camera will allegedly begin production in November, and will use a three-layered construction method, comprising a logic chip, the image sensor and a DRAM chip.

Sony uses a very similar method for the slow-motion camera in the Xperia XZ Premium, which has a 960fps camera. Sony has actually patented the three-layer design method, so to get around it, Samsung plans to integrate the DRAM chip into the layers, resulting in a two-layer build instead.

Samsung also intends to use its own components according to the report, meaning it can begin work on the camera, and physically build it, much quicker than if it were to source them from third-party manufacturers.

If the Galaxy S9 does indeed come with a 1,000fps snapper, it would be much more capable than the camera found in the recently released iPhone X as Apple's smartphone is capable of shooting full HD 1080p video at 240fps.

As with any rumour or speculative report, this should be taken with a pinch of salt for now, as Samsung itself hasn't made any comment on the new super slow-mo camera.