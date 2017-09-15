Best UK contract deals: Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Note 8, its most powerful and advanced smartphone yet, bringing even more functionality to the S Pen and introducing dual cameras on the rear, to make your photography even better.

The new phone will give you a 6.3-inch display with Quad HD+ resolution, but with a 18.5:9 aspect, so it's still easily manageable one-handed. It has the latest 10nm chip powering it, along with a massive 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Besides giving you a super-slick Android experience, the new camera will give you live focus controls for great bokeh in portraits, as well as offering optical image stabilisation on both cameras - a first for a smartphone - meaning that the zoom lens will give you great quality shots.

Galaxy Note 8 can now be ordered, with a range of offers and deals to be had. Here are the best buying options for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Samsung have opened up orders for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Read more about it here.

8GB data with unlimited texts and unlimited minutes for £64.00 a month over 24 months with an upfront cost of £9.99. This will cost you £1,545.99 over 2 years. You also get the added benefits of Vodafone global roaming in 110 countries and 24 months Vodafone entertainment. See this deal here.

30GB data with unlimited texts and data for £66.00 a month over 24 months with an upfront cost of £9.99. This will cost you £1,593.99 over 2 years. See this deal here.

Free screen replacement on any tariff with 30GB data or more



30GB data with unlimited texts and unlimited minutes for £73.00 a month with an upfront cost of £29.99. This will cost you £1781.99 over 2 years but you are eligible for an upgrade after 12 months. See this deal here.

10GB data with unlimited texts and unlimited minutes for £63.00 a month with an upfront cost of £29.99. This will cost you £1541.99 over 2 years. See this deal here.

3GB data with unlimited texts and unlimited minutes for £55.00 a month with an upfront cost of £69.99. This will cost you £1389.99 over 2 years. See this deal here.

5GB data with unlimited minutes and unlimited texts for £57.99 a month with an upfront cost of £89.99. This will cost you £1.481.75 over 2 years. You also get access to the BT Sport app for 3 months and EU roaming is included. See this deal here.

15GB data with unlimited minutes and unlimited texts for £62.99 a month with an upfront cost of £49.99. This will cost you £1,561.75 over 2 years. See this deal here.

12GB data with unlimited texts and unlimited minutes for £56.00 a month over 24 months with an upfront cost of £79.00. This will cost you £1423.00 over 2 years. See this deal here.

30GB data with unlimited texts and minutes for £60.00 a month over 24 months with an upfront cost of £79.00. This will cost you £1,519 over 2 years. See this deal here.

4GB data with unlimited texts and 1,500 minutes for £46.00 a month over 24 months with no upfront cost. This will cost you £1,104 over 2 years. See this deal here.

40GB data with unlimited texts and 5,000 minutes (unlimited Virgin to Virgin Mobile calls) for £52.00 (reduced from £62.00) with no upfront cost. This will cost you £1,248 over 2 years. See this deal here.

32GB data with unlimited texts and unlimited minutes for £66.00 a month over 24 months with an upfront cost of £50.00. This will cost you £1,634.00 over 2 years. You also get a 24 month free subscription to either Spotify, Sky Sports or Now TV. There is also a 3 month free trial to Secure Net. Read more about this deal here.