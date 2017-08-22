  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy S9 to get exclusive run of Snapdragon 845, possible module design

Samsung is rumoured to be at it again, just like it managed obtained exclusive 'first dibs' on the Snapdragon 835 processor this year, the S9 is expected to be the first to use the next-generation Snapdragon 845 processor as well.

The exclusivity this year meant the LG G6 had to use an older Snapdragon 821 processor, while other smartphone manufacturers had to release their devices after the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

The news comes from a blogger on Chinese social site Weibo, who has a good track record when it comes to leaks and rumours. The blogger says Samsung and Qualcomm have already agreed terms for the partnership in 2018.

However, this does contradict a previous report that said LG and Qualcomm were in fact working on the Snapdragon 845 processor together.

Although that same report did mention a partnership between Samsung and Qualcomm as well. Maybe both South Korean tech giants are pooling in for the development of the next processor and will share it for their respective phone launches. We shall see.

That's not all for the Galaxy S9 rumour mill though, as a Russian source - via Slashgear - says the Galaxy S9 will introduce a modular design, similar to that of the Motorola Moto Z series.

Eldar Murtazin has got his information from another source, which he doesn't name, which immediately flags up warning sirens, but says the S9 will be able to accommodate one mod at a time. However, it could be possible for several mods to be stacked on top of each other.

It's a very vague rumour for now, and one with little evidence to support it, but it's certainly one we'll be keeping our eyes on.

