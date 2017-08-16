Incredible Samsung Galaxy Note 8 press pic leak shows phone in "Deep Sea Blue"

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be revealed in full in New York on 23 August but here it is in all its glory.

A press render has been posted on Twitter by Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) and, considering his track record, it's nigh-on certain to be genuine.

It also matches pretty much everything we already know about the phone, from many other leaks and rumours. There have been other images leaked in recent weeks that show an identical handset too.

This particular pic shows the phone in, what Blass calls, "Deep Sea Blue". Samsung loves to embellish its colour schemes.

You can see a thin blur trim around the Infinity Display, but it's more apparent on the S Pen stylus in the image.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is said to come with a 6.3-inch screen with a much-rumoured 4K resolution - specifically chosen for a great VR experience in a Samsung Gear VR headset.

There will be dual camera sensors on the rear for better depth of field in photography, with 12-megapixels per sensor. The front camera is claimed to be an 8-megapixel snapper.

Other rumours state that Samsung's own Exynos 8895 processor will be used for most territories, while the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 could be for US handsets. A mammoth 6GB of RAM has also been speculated.