  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Galaxy Note 8's dual camera confirmed in leaked pic

|
Evan Blass Samsung Galaxy Note 8's dual camera confirmed in leaked pic
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own
Honor 10: With flagship specs at a mid-range price, it's the affordable phone to own

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 phablet has been long-rumoured to come with a dual camera, the first for a Samsung smartphone. Now it appears to have been confirmed in a leaked picture from usually reliable leaker Evan Blass.

Blass took a picture of the alleged phone from his own phone in his pocket. He doesn't specifically say it's the Note 8, but going by the fingerprint sensor location, which is on the right of the camera, we can make a well educated guess that it's a Samsung phone.

The phone appears to be in a case, which is likely covering up the Samsung logo.

The camera itself has two lenses, although you can only really see them if you zoom in, with a flash and fingerprint sensor to the right. It also looks to be flush with the rear of the phone, something that can't be said of all smartphone cameras out there.

Samsung is going to reveal the Note 8 on 23 August at an event in New York. It's expected to come with a 6.3-inch Infinity Display, which has been all but confirmed in some leaked renders.

Elsewhere there should be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 processor depending on territory, 6GB of RAM and a 3300mAh battery.

With just under two weeks to go until the Note 8's official announcement, we don't have long to wait to find out exactly what Samsung has up its sleeve.

PopularIn Phones
Oppo Find X initial review: Smartphones just got interesting again
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
iOS 12 features, release date and more
Samsung teases Note 9's superior batter life: 'A lot can change in a day'
Honor 7A review: Great design simply lacks the expected performance
Comments