Samsung Galaxy Note 8's dual camera confirmed in leaked pic

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 phablet has been long-rumoured to come with a dual camera, the first for a Samsung smartphone. Now it appears to have been confirmed in a leaked picture from usually reliable leaker Evan Blass.

Blass took a picture of the alleged phone from his own phone in his pocket. He doesn't specifically say it's the Note 8, but going by the fingerprint sensor location, which is on the right of the camera, we can make a well educated guess that it's a Samsung phone.

The phone appears to be in a case, which is likely covering up the Samsung logo.

The camera itself has two lenses, although you can only really see them if you zoom in, with a flash and fingerprint sensor to the right. It also looks to be flush with the rear of the phone, something that can't be said of all smartphone cameras out there.

Samsung is going to reveal the Note 8 on 23 August at an event in New York. It's expected to come with a 6.3-inch Infinity Display, which has been all but confirmed in some leaked renders.

Elsewhere there should be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 processor depending on territory, 6GB of RAM and a 3300mAh battery.

With just under two weeks to go until the Note 8's official announcement, we don't have long to wait to find out exactly what Samsung has up its sleeve.