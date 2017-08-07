It's official: Samsung's Galaxy S8 Active tough phone has arrived

Do you love Samsung's latest flagship but refuse to pay a lot for phones because you're too rough with them?

That's where Samsung's Galaxy Active line comes in handy. The company has just expanded it with the new Galaxy S8 Active, a rugged version of the Galaxy S8. Samsung described the phone as the "toughest Galaxy" yet, thanks to a military-grade screen, which enables shock, shatter, water, and dust resistance, as well as a metal frame and a bumper that helps shield it from bumps and shocks.

The back cover also has a tough texture for a secure grip, Samsung said. So, if you're in the construction field or you're an outdoorsy type of person, this is the phone for you. It also features Bixby, Samsung's new voice assistant, along with quick access to the stopwatch, barometer, compass, and flashlight. The screen is a 5.8-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display with a 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

Unfortunately, yet not surprisingly, it doesn't have the Galaxy S8's curved edge. If the Galaxy S8 Active still interests you, pre-orders open on 8 August through US carrier AT&T. It will be available on AT&T Next for $28.34 for 30 months (about $850 total). You can buy it in the colours Meteor Gray or Titanium Gold. If you want to check it out in a store, it'll hit retail shops from 11 August.

The Galaxy S8 Active will be exclusive to AT&T "for a limited time".