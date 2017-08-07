Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could feature an embedded fingerprint sensor

Samsung hasn't even released the Galaxy Note 8 or Galaxy S9, but already we're hearing rumours about next year's Galaxy Note 9. It all revolves around an embedded fingerprint sensor, a touchy subject for both Samsung and Apple right now.

KGI Securities predicts that Samsung will finally be able to embed a fingerprint sensor under the display of the Note 9, and will stick with a rear-mounted sensor for the Galaxy S9. It's possible that Samsung will reposition the rear-mounted sensor on the S9 to a slightly more ergonomic position.

KGI reports that Samsung believes it's in no rush to embed a fingerprint sensor since Apple hasn't been able to produce a similar technology on a mass scale either. It was widely believed that the Apple iPhone 8 would feature an under-display sensor, but that seems to no longer be the case.

If Samsung does switch to an embedded sensor, KGI says it will ditch its current supplier Synapsis, and use Egis as a supplier instead. Egis' sensors are said to be 4-5 times more expensive than the sensors currently used in Galaxy smartphones, which will no doubt push up the price of the Note 9 when it's released.

Considering how far away we are from a Note 9 launch, this is a prediction that should definitely be taken with a hefty pinch of salt. Samsung has plenty of time to change its plans and develop new technologies in the coming year.