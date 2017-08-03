  Oops! AT&T just leaked that Samsung's Galaxy S8 Active is real

It's always funny when companies accidentally reveal major news.

The latest example comes from US carrier AT&T, which haphazardly posted marketing materials from a promotion. The leak could be spotted in the FAQs section for AT&T and Samsung’s current TV promotion. Although it's since been taken down, a screenshot was posted by XDA Developers, and we can see that it references the Galaxy S8, S8 Plus, and the yet-to-be-announced S8 Active.

The Galaxy S8 Active is thought to be the follow-up to the Galaxy S7 Active and the Galaxy S6 Active before that, both of which were AT&T-exclusive devices. Also, recently, images and video of a device thought to be the Galaxy S8 Active were posted to Reddit. Samsung usually releases an Active version of its Galaxy flagship every year, so between that and all these leaks, the phone has ben expected.

Little is known about the device right now. We know it'll be one tough phone. The screen will likely be protected by a shatter resistant glass that presumably can withstand a drop or two. The rest of the premium handset appears to be encased in a protective rubberised shell, which will helps it to absorb the impact of knocks and drops. So, with this Active phone, you basically won't need a case for added protection.

It also appears a little thicker than the Galaxy S8. But it's expected to feature the same 4,000mAh battery found in the Galaxy S7 Active. It's also worth pointing out that the upcoming device doesn't seem to feature the curved screen found on the standard Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus flagships. There’s still no word on pricing or a release date, but we should hear plenty more about in the coming weeks or months.