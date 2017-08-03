Samsung's Leader 8 flip phone is a thing of beauty, but only destined for China

Samsung has gone back to its early noughties routes and released a new flip phone in China, although this one is much better looking than the flip phones of old.

The Leader 8, or SM-G9298, has two 4.2-inch full HD Super AMOLED displays, one on the front and inside that reveals itself when you flip open the phone. It's only available in a black and gold finish, but when it looks as good it does, we're not complaining.

Underneath the aviation-grade aluminium body is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with room for expansion via microSD. On the back you'll find a 12-megapixel f/1.7 camera, along with a fingerprint scanner, while on the front there's a 5-megapixel f/1.9 camera.

Samsung has continued the nostalgia trend by fitting the flip phone with a T9 keyboard, while a 2,300mAh battery with wireless charging support keeps it running. The Leader 8 comes with Android Nougat pre-installed, and although it hasn't got Bixby onboard, the Leader 8 does get Samsung Pay support and S Voice.

Samsung hasn't said how much the Leader 8 will cost, but it's highly unlikely to be sold outside of China. Shame.