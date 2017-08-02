Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 8 leak reveals specs, colours, and more

Samsung is unveiling its Galaxy Note 8 phablet in a few weeks, and now we know what it will most likely feature, thanks to a new report.

Sure, we already knew what the phone will probably look like and sport under the hood, as several leaks have popped up this past year, revealing everything we could possibly want to know (you can see a round-up of all those leaks here). Nevertheless, VentureBeat’s Evan Blass has published what he thinks the Note 8 will definitely feature. Now, he has a great track record when it comes to leaking.

And he's supposedly received this information from someone familiar with the device's specifications and configuration. Anyway, the phone will likely have a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio and the following dimensions: 162.5mm x 74.6mm x 8.5mm. It'll be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor in the US and Exynos 8895 processor globally. It'll also have 6GB of RAM.

You should expect 64GB of storage with expandable storage, as well as dual rear-facing cameras with 12-megapixel sensors (one is wide-angle, and the other is a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom) and optical image stabilization. As for the front-facing camera, it's a 8-megapixel sensor with an f1.7 autofocus lens. Other features include a rear fingerprint sensor and a quick-charging 3,300mAh battery

The battery will be charged through USB-C or wirelessly. Finally, Samsung's next smartphone will be available at first in midnight black and maple gold colours. Sometime after, you'll be able to get it in orchid grey and deep sea blue. And it should cost around €1,000 ($900/£895) when it launches at Samsung's event set for 23 August.