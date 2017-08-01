This amazing picture leak shows us the Samsung Galaxy Note 8

A full, clear image of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has leaked online via trusted leaker Evan Blass.

The image shows the front and back of the upcoming phone in black and gold colour finishes. It clearly shows the Note 8 with a more rectangular design compared to the rounded edges of the Galaxy S8 series. Blass has even posted a side by side comparison of the S8 and Note 8 to show the differences. Note that it's the smaller, S8 that Blass has compared the Note 8 against.

Both phones appear to be similar in overall size, but the Note 8's screen is marginally bigger thanks to thinner bezels at both the top and bottom. The S8 has a 5.8-inch screen, while the Note 8 is said to have a 6.3-inch screen, 0.1-inches bigger than the S8+.

The Note 8 clearly has an Infinity Display, meaning no buttons on the front, power button on one side, and volume and Bixby buttons on the other.

As for the back of the Note 8, the images confirm a rumour that said it would be the first Samsung phone with a dual camera. It's clear from the images there are two camera lenses side-by-side, which contradicts a previous rumour that said it would adopt a vertical array.

Next to the dual camera are the same flash and home button/fingerprint sensor that can be found on the S8 and S8+. What's also clear from the image is that the Note 8 will indeed come with a colour-matching S Pen stylus.

Fortunately, we don't have long to wait until Samsung reveals the final design and features for the Note 8, as it should be unveiled on 23 August at at event in New York City.