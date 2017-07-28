Full Samsung Galaxy S8 Active details leak reveal one seriously tough smartphone

Images of slides relating to the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active have leaked online on Chinese site Weibo. They reveal the upcoming phone's full list of specs.

Earlier this week we saw leaked images of the phone which showed a flat display, compared to the curved screen of its Galaxy S8 and S8+ siblings, now we have the final piece of the puzzle before the S8 Active's official launch.

The Active shares much of the same DNA as the standard Galaxy S8, but has been beefed up in some areas to give it its tougher status. For a start, it's larger in height, width and depth than the S8. This more than likely to accommodate the extra casing which is MIL-STD-810G certified, for protecting against shocks, bumps and extreme climatic conditions.

Like the S8, it is IP68-rated for water and dust-resistance.

As we previously heard, the Galaxy S8 Active does indeed have a 4,000mAh battery, which should help it last longer than the regular S8, although the slides don't indicate how long it should last in regular use. The S8 Active is compatible with fast charging too, so if you do get through battery quickly, it can recharged just as fast.

Elsewhere there's a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED QHD display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, the same Snapdragon 835 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The 12-megapixel rear and 8-megapixel front-facing cameras have been carried over from the S8 and S8+, and it will arrive with Android 7.0 Nougat pre-installed.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active will be available in Meteor Grey and Titanium Gold, but Fone Arena says it will be heading to AT&T in the US soon, with no mention of a global release. Considering the Galaxy S7 Active was only available on AT&T, we'd say there's some weight behind this suggestion.