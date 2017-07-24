  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy S8 Active pops up in new leaks with no curved screen

  • Galaxy S8 Active follows the Galaxy S7 Active
  • It's a ruggedised version of the Galaxy S8
  • Phone has been revealed in new image, video leaks

The Galaxy Note 8 isn't the only new Samsung phone coming soon.

Samsung's much-anticipated Galaxy Note 8 will likely be announced on 23 August, but in the meantime, a new leak has suggested we can also expect a ruggedised version of the Galaxy S8 to arrive soon. Images and video of a Galaxy S8 Active smartphone have been posted to Reddit, as first discovered by Android Police. Samsung usually releases an Active version of its latest Galaxy flagship every year. 

For instance, the Galaxy S7 Active - like the Galaxy S6 Active before it - is one tough phone. The screen is protected by a shatter resistant glass that presumably can withstand a drop or two. The rest of the premium handset is encased in a protective rubberised shell that also helps it to absorb the impact of knocks and drops. So, with an Active phone, you basically don't need a case for added protection.

In these new Galaxy S8 Active leaks, it's worth pointing out that the upcoming device doesn't feature the curved screen of the standard Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus flagships. It also appears a little thicker than the Galaxy S8. But it's expected to feature the same 4,000mAh battery found in the Galaxy S7 Active, meaning it'll have 1,000mAh more than the Galaxy S8 and 500mAh more than the Galaxy S8 Plus.

Samsung might unveil this monster device alongside the Galaxy Note 8 next month, or it could get its own launch. We're not sure yet, but we'll keep you posted as we learn more.

