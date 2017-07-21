Stunning Galaxy Note 8 picture leak shows off Samsung's new phone

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked has been confirmed for 23 August, meaning that the Note 8 is edging ever closer. New leaks and renders have now given us an even better look at what the Note 8 might offer come launch day.

Starting at the beginning, BGR managed to get its hands on some really clean device renders. These are reportedly renders that have been drawn-up from the details given to case manufacturers. More and more, this is becoming the source of early device leaks.

From the front the design shows a 18.5:9 aspect - just as we saw on the Galaxy S8 - and this ties in with the weight of rumours about the Note 8 so far. Moving to that new aspect means that the Note 8 is going to be giving you that bigger screen advantage, but without getting so big. Indeed, Samsung is using the strapline "do bigger things" on its Unpacked event invite.

To the rear we see the pairing of two camera lenses on the back, along with the fingerprint scanner. It's this latter element that might be the most controversial: the rear placement on the S8 was criticised for being too close to the camera and this looks much the same. Given the large size of the Note, the fingerprint scanner might be hard to reach.

It's not only this design that's surfaced, however, as photos reporting to be the new S Pen have also surfaced. Hold on to your excitement though: there's little to verify that they are actually from the new device and to our eyes, they look exactly the same as the Note 7 S Pen.

We've been keeping track of the Note 8 specs and details in our full rumour round-up, so make sure you're fully up-to-date before we hit launch in August.