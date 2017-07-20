  1. Home
It's official: Samsung to hold 23 August Galaxy Unpacked event, likely for Note 8

- Samsung sent event invites out to the media

- Invite shows a Note-like outline with a stylus

- Also teases 'do bigger things' with your phone

- Galaxy Note 8 will likely debut on 23 August

Samsung's next Galaxy flagship will arrive in August.

We know this because Samsung has tweeted out an invite notice, confirming it will "reveal the latest member of the Galaxy family". The company described the device as "the ultimate multitasking device for those who want to do bigger things with their phone". A GIF included with the invite shows a Note-like outline with a stylus pen.

In other words, you can expect the Galaxy Note 8 to debut next month.

This highly anticipated phone will follow last year's Galaxy Note 7, which was ultimately recalled and ditched by the company. Eager to put the past behind it, Samsung said it will mark the launch of its next device with a "Samsung Galaxy Unpacked celebration" on 23 August in New York City. The event is scheduled to begin at 11 am EST.

Samsung launches a new Note each year at IFA, so everyone expected the Galaxy Note 8 to be unveiled by early September. It should come with the latest hardware under its hood, as is typically the case with the Note series. The latest Exynos or Qualcomm chips will no doubt be running the show, and there's a good chance of 6GB of RAM.

For more information on what the phone will feature, check out Pocket-lint's rumour round-up. Also, as usual, Samsung said there will be a Galaxy Unpacked event livestream on its website.

