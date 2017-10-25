Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus battery tips

There is nothing worse than getting to the end of your work day and realising that you've got just minutes left on your phone before it turns into an expensive black brick in your pocket or bag.

But fear not, there are a few simple tips you can follow, and tricks you can perform, to ensure your Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8 plus lasts long enough to not only get you beyond the work day, but also an evening of fun out and about too

This is the most direct solution without sacrificing your device or app performance. You can invest in a battery case to give you extra charge and help you get not only to the end of the day, but well into tomorrow too. The Brexlink Galaxy S8 Battery Case and Brexlink S8 Plus Battery Case offers a 5000mAh and 5500mAh capacity battery that can fully charge an S8 or S8+ in less than 2 hours and protect your phone at the same time.

It is something we all do, but according to some experts you shouldn't charge your SGS8 overnight. Doing so could put "stress" on the battery and wear it down, meaning it won’t work to its full capabilities over time. So instead of plugging it in overnight, just give it a quick blast in the evening or first thing when you wake up. You'll be surprised at how fast the SGS8 charges.

This goes against why you've bought the Samsung Galaxy S8 in the first place, but that amazing screen gobbles up battery whenever it is on. Turning the screen resolution down will mean the phone doesn't have to work as hard and therefore should give you some battery life back. We recommend keeping it to the maximum - after all the amazing screen is why you probably bought the phone in the first place - but you can reduce it down to 1080p resolution or even go down to 720p to save power. To do so go to Settings > Display > Screen Resolution and move the slider accordingly.

If you're worried that certain apps might be draining your battery faster than others, you can check what apps are being battery hogs in the settings pane.

Go to Settings > Device maintenance and tap Battery. This will show you the predicted battery usage based on your 7-day averages, and tapping the "battery usage" will show you what's using up that battery. You'll probably find its social media apps like Twitter and Facebook. There's always a price to pay for being popular.

Android Doze is a low power state that lets apps sleep when your device isn't being used. It saves a lot of battery in quiet times, for example over night when you don't have a charger. It's part of Android Nougat and is automatic - so you don't have to do anything - it just works.

If you are trying to stretch your battery life to as long as you can then it's probably a good shout to turn on Power Saving Mode. You can either opt to turn on the feature via the quick settings or go to Settings > Device Maintenance > Battery and turn it on here. It will turn off a number of features, but does mean that you're battery lasts a lot longer.

If you've found yourself in a field with no hope of getting power, you can go extreme by turning on the MAX power saving mode. This will switch your device's screen to grayscale and turn off nonessential applications so you get the maximum battery life. With MAX power saving mode turned on, even if you're down to a 10 per cent charge, Samsung says you can receive calls and texts for up to 24 hours.

If you do manage to find power, you can enable fast charging so you maximise your charging time. It won't make your battery last longer, but will get you back up to full power quicker. To enable fast charging go to Settings > Device Maintenance > Battery > Advanced Settings > Fast Cable Charging.

A bright screen uses power. Turn it down and your battery will last longer. It really is as simple as that. To take things to the next level make sure your screen timeout is set to 15 seconds rather than 30 seconds. It might seem trivial, but these things all add up.

