Samsung Galaxy S9 to retain screen size of Galaxy S8

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ have been released to rave reviews, but that also means they're old news. We're now looking ahead to the duo's successors, the more-than-likely-to-be-named Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

We haven't heard too many rumours on the new phones, until now, as Korean news site The Investor cites "unnamed industry sources" as saying both will keep the same screen dimensions as the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

With the Galaxy S8 and S8+ setting new design standards in the smartphone world with its Infinity Display that features minimal bezels every side and no home button in sight, the question remains how much can Samsung innovate in 2018?

Samsung can't just essentially re-release the Galaxy S8 and change its name to S9, so the 2018 flagship may finally feature embedded fingerprint sensors. It's a feature that was long rumoured for the Galaxy S8 series, but after that didn't come to fruition, all eyes were then on the Galaxy Note 8. It now seems that the new phablet won't get the feature after all.

It's now believed the technology will be ready for mass production for next year's devices. With Apple allegedly cracking how to do it for the iPhone 8, Samsung won't want to be too far behind.

There's currently no word on the resolution of the screens, so they may retain their 2K status, or Samsung may make the jump to 4K, we shall see. The Investor has also looked into its crystal ball and said the Note 9 will have the same 6.3-inch display that will be fitted to the Galaxy Note 8.