Samsung to recover 157 tonnes of rare metals from Note 7 returns, including gold

Samsung has been sitting an a massive pile of Galaxy Note 7 smartphones since the battery issues that plagued it last year. We'd like to think that's literal, sort-of a massive Note 7 version of the throne in Game of Thrones (Game of Phones?), but it does plan to do something with them all.

As well as recondition some with replacement batteries and release them in South Korea and emerging nations, it will be undertaking a massive recycling programme that will recover tonnes of rare materials.

Samsung expects to recover around 157 tonnes of rare metals in total, including gold, silver, cobalt and copper. It'll separate and reuse some parts, including OLED display panels, memory chips and camera modules. If not, they will be responsibly recycled.

It's a huge mission but shows that the company would not only like to put the Note 7 debacle behind it, but further its commitment to addressing environmental issues.

"Samsung Electronics will continue to expand its eco-friendly method of collecting and processing old products as well as new products, and plan to actively lead the industry in terms of environmental protection and resource recycling," it said in a statement.