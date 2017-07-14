Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 8 leaks fully reveal the phone's design

Want to see what the Galaxy Note 8 looks like?

There are two images we can show you. The first one (above) was posted by Ice Universe, a leakster who has decent track record. It's a render that supposedly shows the front of the Note 8. We can't tell you whether it's the real deal, but it does seem to match up with existing rumours. Now, the second one comes from Samsung itself, which recently posted a teaser of a device that looks like the Note 8.

Samsung launches a new Note each year at IFA in Berlin, so the Note 8 should make its debut in early September. However, some reports have claimed Samsung is looking at 23 August this year. And to keep things even more confusing for you, DigiTimes, which has a so-so record, recently talked to component makers in Taiwan and claimed that September is the earliest Samsung could launch the Note 8.

In other words, nothing is certain at this point. Is the image above really the Samsung Galaxy Note 8? Who knows. Did Samsung accidentally reveal the phone's design? Again, who knows. Will the phone arrive next month or in September? Good question. We don't know. But you can check out Pocket-lint's Note 8 guide for more details about the device, all according to rumours, of course.