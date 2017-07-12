New 23 August launch date suggested for Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Yet another launch date for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been thrown into the mix, with the latest prediction being 23 August. Fortunately, it's still expected to be launched at an event in New York, so at least there is some consistency.

The new date comes via a report picked up by Korean news site The Bell, and picked up by Sammobile. The previous date that had been suggested was 26 August, so we're not talking about a major shift in time, and it does give more weight to an August launch, rather than in September at IFA.

The Galaxy Note 8 is likely to follow a similar design language to the Galaxy S8 and S8+, that being a 6.3-inch screen that will take up virtually the entire front of the device, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a dual-lens camera which would be a Samsung phone first.

Like the Galaxy S8, the Note 8 should come with headphones supplied by AKG, and the audio company may even be responsible for tuning the speakers, too.

Of course, until we hear anything official from Samsung we have to take this rumour with a pinch of salt, but it's highly likely we'll see the company's new phablet next month.