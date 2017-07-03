Samsung Galaxy Note 7 back on sale 7 July… in Korea

We heard back in February that the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 would return, with Samsung replacing the batteries in refurbished devices and selling them in certain markets. Now that has been confirmed; it will re-release the Galaxy Note 7 in its homeland of South Korea from 7 July.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Fan Edition, as it is called, will have a lower capacity battery, but one that has been approved by Samsung's new, more stringent safety testing measures. Apart from that, the devices, built from unsealed, recalled handsets and parts, are the same as originally launched last year.

That means it has a 5.7-inch, 2560 x 1440 curved-edge display, Samsung's own octa-core Exynos processing unit (or Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 if its opted for that version), and 4GB of RAM.

Those specifications are still particularly strong - even more so when it is considered that the Note 7 Fan Edition will cost 699,500 won (around £470) and therefore markedly cheaper than when released last year.

Whether that will be enough to get "fans" flooding back to a phone that represents one of Samsung's biggest disasters is yet to be seen. It will release just 400,000 Fan Edition phones in the country, so it is seemingly testing the water to find out.

It also plans to sell refurbished Note 7s in emerging countries at some point this year.

We do have to laugh at the name though: Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Fan Edition. It is somewhat ironic that, had the original contained a fan, we might not have had the overheating mess in the first place.