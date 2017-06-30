Samsung Galaxy Note 8 storage to start at 64GB

Korean news site Osen has quoted an official Samsung spokesman as saying the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 will have 64GB and 128GB storage options. Both phones will also have a microSD card slot that will let you expand the storage up to 256GB.

The previous Galaxy Note 7, which met its demise after just a couple of months being on sale, only had a 64GB storage option with a microSD card slot.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 phablet could be unveiled on 26 August, according to a recent rumour, although this hasn't been officially confirmed by Samsung. It's also expected to launch in September, but for the mighty high price of £870 or $1120.

Elsewhere it's expected to follow a similar to design to the Galaxy S8, that being an Infinity Display with virtually no bezels around the edge of the screen. It was thought Samsung would be able to fit the Note 8 with a fingerprint scanner under the screen, but a recent set of renders suggest it will in fact be placed on the rear of the phone.

The scanner will sit alongside the dual camera, a first for a Samsung phone, heart rate sensor and LED flash, in a protruding rectangle lens. The Note 8 will also be thicker than the S8 and S8+, mainly due to the fact the phablet will come with the S Pen stylus, which will have a slot inside the phone to stay in.