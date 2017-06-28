Samsung shows off dual camera tech, destined for the Galaxy Note 8?

Samsung has used MWC Shanghai to show off its new dual camera system for smartphones, that makes use of the company's own Isocell technology.

There have been rumours circling lately that suggest the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 phablet will be the first Samsung device to feature a dual camera, and some renders of the phone show just what it could look like.

There has been no official word from Samsung, of course, but press shots from the MWC Shanghai floor clearly shows the South Korean company is working on a dual camera setup, that comprises RGB and black & white image sensors. The both image sensors are 13-megapixels and both have an f/2.0 aperture. Samsung's "dual camera solution" claims to produce "superior image quality in low-light conditions".

Samsung will use its own Isocell technology, which was introduced in 2013, in the dual camera system. An Isocell camera puts a physical layer in between each pixel to reduce crosstalk and ultimately improve image quality. Isocell can be implemented in any of four different variations: Bright, to deliver bright and clear images in low-light; Fast, to give fast autofocus on moving objects; Slim, which uses 0.9-1.0um pixels, the smallest currently available; and Dual, in which sensors can be mixed and matched to meet consumer demand.

While this doesn't explicitly confirm that the dual camera will feature in the Galaxy Note 8, the timing couldn't be more perfect and certainly provides more weight to the rumours.