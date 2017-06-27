These amazing Galaxy Note 8 renders reveal Samsung's next phablet

Samsung will release the Galaxy Note 8 later this year, possibly on the 26 August if a recent rumour is to be believed. It will be under close inspection when it does launch, following the quick demise of the Note 7.

While we've heard about what specs and features it will come with, we haven't had a clear idea of what it will look like, until now. Usually reliable tipster @OnLeaks has teamed up with 91Mobiles to produce a series of renders for the Galaxy Note 8, based on rumours that have circulated over the last few months.

They show the Galaxy Note 8 with a near bezel-less display, similar to its Galaxy S8 and S8+ cousins, but the phone takes on a more square-like design, with less curved edges than the S8 family.

The Note 8 is also quite thick, at least in modern smartphone terms, at 9.5mm, and this is so the phone is thick enough to house the S Pen stylus.

On the back is where you'll find the dual lens camera, LED flash, heart rate monitor and fingerprint scanner. All the sensors and cameras are laid out next to each other and have one piece of protruding glass over them. It's not quite the same design as seen on the Galaxy S8, so we're not sure if Samsung will stick with this design.

Regardless of the protruding glass on the back, the Note 8 looks set to be a glorious looking device, and Samsung will need to make sure it gives out an overly premium finish since it could cost over $1,000 when it does launch.