  Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will break your piggy bank when it launches

Samsung only wants rich people to buy the Galaxy Note 8.

Okay, maybe that's a bit extreme, but still. According to VentureBeat, the upcoming follow-up to the disastrous Galaxy Note 7 is going to cost €999 when it launches. That converts to about $1120 or £873, making it one of Samsung's most expensive models to date. The report also claimed the phone will launch in late September.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to have a 6.3-inch Infinity Display, dual-camera setup, 6BG of RAM, and 3,300mAh battery. Keep in mind the Galaxy Note 7 had a 3,500 mAh capacity. Also, the new phone should come in black, blue, and gold colours. Check out Pocket-lint's Galaxy Note 8 rumour round-up for more specs.

It'll be interesting to see how well the Galaxy Note line does given last year's issues surrounding the Galaxy Note 7. Many wondered if Note devices would be killed for good, but apparently, Samsung thinks it can survive. Not only that, but by giving it a shocking price tag, it must think the public is clamoring for a new model.

Time will tell.