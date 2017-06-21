  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy S8 in wonderful Coral Blue is now available to pre-order from Carphone Warehouse

Samsung Galaxy S8 in wonderful Coral Blue is now available to pre-order from Carphone Warehouse
When the Samsung Galaxy S8 was launched, we quickly gravitated to the Coral Blue edition of this phone. Sadly, only the black and grey versions have been available, until now.

Carphone Warehouse has announced that its exclusive Coral Blue Samsung Galaxy S8 is now available for pre-order, so you can get the hottest colour of what might be this year's hottest phone.

Carphone Warehouse are offering the Galaxy S8 in Coral Blue SIM free for £689, or it's being offered on a Vodafone contract with 16GB data with unlimited texts for £42, with an upfront payment of £50.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ have evolved the great work started by the Galaxy S7 edge, but expanded the display, obliterating the bezels, while packing in plenty of power. The software offers loads of functionality, along with an excellent camera on the rear of the phone.

We rate the Samsung Galaxy S8 as being one of the best phones we've seen in 2017 and the Coral Blue is certainly the more original colour that it comes in.

