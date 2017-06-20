Samsung Galaxy Note 8 rumoured for August launch in New York

Both South Korean news outlet Naver (via Sammobile), and an unnamed source speaking to Reuters, have said that Samsung will unveil its next phablet, the Galaxy Note 8, on 26 August at an event in New York.

Up until now, we haven't heard too much with regards to a release date. Initial expectation seemed to suggest it would be unveiled at the IFA trade show in September in Germany, as the company has unveiled phones from the Note series there before.

It's now claimed by Naver that Samsung has brought the launch of the Note 8 forward because of Apple's usual launch cycle for the iPhone, which will see the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus and even iPhone 8 in September.

Samsung was also believed to have been able to mass produce the 6.3-inch Infinity Display on the Note 8 with an embedded fingerprint scanner, but that may now not be the case. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ didn't come with an embedded sensor, with the South Korean company instead having to put one on the rear of the phone next to the camera.

The embedded fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy Note 8 is thought to be causing uneven brightness across the screen, so Samsung may scrap the idea until it can execute it properly.

If true, it would then leave the door wide open for Apple to embed a Touch ID sensor in the screen of the iPhone 8, something which has been rumoured several times. Apple will allegedly use a new optical fingerprint sensor technology to be able to put a scanner in the bottom portion of the screen.

We've heard rumours regarding embedded sensors for both the Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 8 go back and forth for some time, so we'll take this one with a pinch of salt for now. However the idea of a late-August release date is very exciting indeed.