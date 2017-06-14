Samsung's new Galaxy J-series phones coming to the UK soon

Samsung has announced plans to bring a brand new series of Galaxy J phones to the market this summer. The Galaxy J5 and J3 for 2017 both feature metal bodies and competitive specifications for an affordable price.

The new Galaxy J5 is more compact than its predecessor and features a full metal body. It also has a full HD resolution AMOLED display, ensuring details are visible clearly and colours are vibrant and punchy.

There's also an improved set of cameras. Both the front and rear snappers feature a 13-megapixel sensor, and for those who shoot a lot of images and video, the phone's 16GB storage is expandable to 256GB using a microSD card. Its 1.6GHz processor should be enough to power your every day tasks effortlessly too.

As for the smaller Galaxy J3, that also has a sleek metal body that matches the design of the other J-series handsets of 2017. It also has 16GB of internal storage that can be expanded by microSD up to 256GB. Like its bigger sibling, it has a 13-megapixel camera sensor.

Both phones come loaded with Samsung's own skinned version of Android, including Knox, which helps keep your phone contents secure.

The Samsung Galaxy J5 and J3 will be available to buy in the UK at some point in the next few months, from Samsung direct or a number of retailers. Samsung hasn't announced pricing just yet, but we'll update as soon as we get the specifics.