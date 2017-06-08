  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy S8 Arctic Silver will be an EE exclusive, pre-order yours from 23 June

UK mobile network EE has announced the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will be available in an exclusive new Arctic Silver colour finish, which can be pre-ordered from Friday 23 June.

Arctic Silver will join the already available Midnight Black and Orchid Grey colour finishes.

EE has listed a couple of deals that the Arctic Silver version will be available to pre-order with:

  • Galaxy S8 - £9.99 upfront cost, £57.99/month for unlimited minutes, unlimited texts and 25GB of data on a 24 month plan
  • Galaxy S8+ - £49.99 upfront cost, £57.99/month for unlimited minutes, unlimited texts and 25GB of data on a 24 month plan

Both plans are 4GEE Max plans, which lets you use your phone in 50 destinations worldwide, including Europe, the USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. Full inclusive access to the BT Sport app is also included for the entire duration of the 24 month plans.

Connor Pierce, Samsung Vice President, IT & Mobile said, "We’re delighted to be partnering with EE to exclusively offer their customers the new Galaxy S8 and S8+ in Artic Silver. This new colour edition of our latest handset will be available alongside our two other colour options Midnight Black and Orchid Grey. We are proud to be able to offer EE’s customers even more choice when it comes to their smartphone."

"The Artic Silver edition has a modern and understated look and perfectly complements the Infinity Display screen. I hope EE customers like it as much as we do."

Comments