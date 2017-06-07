These Galaxy Note 8 images allude to on-screen fingerprint sensor and dual-lens camera

The Samsung Galaxy 8 will arrive with a vertically-aligned dual-lens rear camera, an on-screen fingerprint sensor and an Infinity display with a smaller corner radius to cram in more pixels. At least, that's according to the Poyoco Tech and Ice Universe twitter accounts.

Poyoco Tech has posted some renders of the Note 8, which clearly shows a device that looks similar to the Galaxy S8 and S8+, with a full-screen Infinity display and incredibly slim bezels. We're expecting the Note 8 to follow a similar design language, so so far so good.



The render showing the rear of the phone is the most interesting though, as it shows a dual-lens camera. We've heard before that the Note 8 will sport one, so this is yet another cog in the mill. If true, the Galaxy Note 8 will be the first Samsung phone to have a dual-lens camera. Image quality on the single-lens S8 and S8+ is already exemplary, so it will be interesting to see how well a dual-lens module fares in comparison.

Note8 will have similar design to what we saw with the s8. Samsung will attempt to perfect their deisgn by having uniformly alligned ports. https://t.co/w04rZcTv12 — Poyoco Tech (@PoyocoTech) 6 June 2017

The other thing to note from the render of the rear panel, is the lack of fingerprint sensor. On the Galaxy S8, the fingerprint sensor is positioned next to the camera module, but that doesn't seem to be the case here. There's also no physical button on the front, because it's taken up by screen. This would therefore suggest Samsung will manage to embed the sensor into the screen.



This is something that has already been alluded to in a leaked dummy of the alleged Galaxy Note 8, which also shows a vertical camera module with a flash underneath. As ever with rumours and leaks, though, they should be taken with a pinch of salt as they could always change or be fake in the first place.

The Poyoco Tech render also shows an AKG logo on the rear of the Note 8, which would suggest the speakers have been tuned by the audio company. This wouldn't be much of a surprise since Samsung acquired AKG's parent company, Harman, earlier this year.



Poyoco Tech adds further information about the Note 8 on its twitter account, saying the new S Pen that will come with the Note 8, will have a built-in vibrating function which can be used with the Find My Mobile app to help you find it if you lose it.



Finally, a twitter account with the handle Ice Universe, has posted an image showing the Galaxy Note 8 with a smaller corner radius.

About Samsung Galaxy Note 8, smaller angle, which is 100% sure the message. pic.twitter.com/OJDXcLUPkg — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) 6 June 2017

It's not obviously clear from the image, as the change is incredibly small, but if true, it would mean a few more pixels could be crammed into the screen, resulting in a slightly sharper image.



There's no official word on when we can expect the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to be released, but going by previous releases, we'd expect it to be launched either at the end of August or beginning of September.