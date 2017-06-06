How to upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S8 with Carphone Warehouse
You've decided to to upgrade to the new Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus, but what happens now? How do you trade in your current phone, and what's the best deal to go for?
Don't worry, Carphone Warehouse has you covered.
Here are five reasons to upgrade with Carphone Warehouse.
You get to keep your number and benefits
Carphone Warehouse offers a range of different deals depending on your budget. It has many price plans from a range of different networks, including EE, Vodafone and O2, ensuring you'll find the best Samsung Galaxy S8 deal when upgrading from your old phone.
You can upgrade for less
You'll get to keep your same number, the same benefits and all at a great price. Many of the networks offer specific perks, such as Apple Music free for six months or Now TV for two years, and you can get those same deals when you upgrade through Carphone Warehouse.
Price promise
Carphone Warehouse has a price promise that if you find a cheaper deal than the one they are offering, it will not only match it, but pay your first monthly bill. How cool is that?
You don't have to be a Carphone Warehouse customer previously
That's right, you don't need to have bought a phone from Carphone Warehouse before to be eligible to upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus. The high street retailer offers Samsung Galaxy S8 contracts on all major networks and will happily upgrade you from your current contract if that's possible. For Vodafone customers, that's 75 days before the end of the contract and for O2 customers, it's 30 days. You can use the company's online upgrade checker to find out if you're eligible for an upgrade.
You get to choose the network best for you
Unlike dealing with a network directly you can go to one place knowing that there will be a whole smorgasbord of the best deals available from all the networks in the UK - whether that's EE, O2 or Vodafone. No more going from store to store or website to website trying to find out what's best for you.
