Samsung made a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed Galaxy S8

Samsung never misses a prime marketing opportunity.

The company has announced you can get a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed version of the Galaxy S8. This isn't the first time Samsung has teamed up with Hollywood to recreate special-edition versions of its smartphones. In past years it did the same for Iron Man and Injustice: Gods Among Us, for instance. It's obviously trying to target die-hard movie fans with these decorated handsets.

However, unlike previous special editions launched by Samsung, the Pirates of the Caribbean model looks just like the regular Galaxy S8. It's only been loaded with a Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales theme. It's also packed in a retail box styled to look like a treasure box and features the Pirates of the Caribbean logo (inside, there's a ring fob and a case with the same logo.)

The phone, which costs about $880/£680, is plain black and comes with the standard 4GB of RAM and 64GB memory. As far as other specs and features, they're the same as the regular Samsung Galaxy S8. If you're interested in this device, or more specifically, its Pirates of the Caribbean-themed booty, you'll have to head over to China, where it remains an exclusive for a limited time.

It's also available now on the Chinese retailer JD.com.