Samsung Galaxy S9 specs, release date and news: the next Galaxy is nearly here

We know that Samsung's next flagship smartphone will be called the Samsung Galaxy S9 and will be joined by the S9+, a larger model.

Samsung hasn't been shy about sprinkling mentions of the names about; they were recently confirmed in Samsung's quarterly report.

It looks as Samsung is going to dominate the forthcoming Mobile World Congress trade show with the launch of this phone. And so it looks like the Galaxy S9 release date will be in March.

Plus check out our guide to the Galaxy S9 price and pre-order info - yes you can register pre-order the Galaxy S9 already!

Here's everything we know, or think we know, about the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+.

25 February 2018 launch confirmed by Samsung Mobile

Potentially available 16 March

Samsung confirmed that 25 February 2018 is the launch date for the Galaxy S9 and that the camera will be the key feature of the S9 - check out this teaser.

The press event is a day before Mobile World Congress officially opens and it seems that Samsung will be showing AR content during the launch.

From 02.25.2018. #Unpacked will change how you experience everything. pic.twitter.com/llrGt0Q6gF — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 25, 2018

A February trade show launch for the Samsung Galaxy S9 was previously confirmed by DJ Koh, president of Samsung Mobile talking at CES 2018.

Adding specifics to the details, the usually reliable Evan Blass has suggested pre-orders on 1 March and general availability from 16 March, although sources in Korea are suggesting that pre-orders might open on 2 March.

Full details and images of the Samsung Galaxy S9 have leaked a week ahead of launch.

The devices thought to be the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ have also passed through the FCC.

Huge design changes not expected from S8 and S8+, apart from rear

All-screen front likely to remain

IP68 environmental protection

We're not expecting huge design changes in terms of the front from the Galaxy S8 to the S9, with subtle changes more likely. Leakster Evan Blass tweeted saying it would "definitely [be] a 'tock' year" for the devices, suggesting a minor update. That almost all-screen front from the S8 will remain a key design detail, along with the dual curved edges.

The rear of the S9 and S9+ is expected to change however, and according to Ice Universe, they will change "a lot", though the previously reliable source didn't expand on what these changes might be.

More detailed renders from OnLeaks working with @MySmartPrice show what the S9 could look like in more details - previously many of these renders have been accurate, and a run of more recent leaks suggest they are.

The fingerprint sensor was the most criticised design aspect of the S8, and it looks like Samsung is going to be making a tweak to relocate it - it also has a different shape.

Apparently the S9 will see the sensor moved to a more ergonomic position. 4

Evan Blass provided detailed images of the layout of the rear via Twitter, as well as providing images showing the front of the phone and a close-up of the bezel.

Finally, here are the rear component layouts: pic.twitter.com/r8GYVbzt44 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 26, 2018

We've now seen what's rumoured to be the back of the Samsung Galaxy S9 leak too. This matches the renders that have been produced for the Samsung Galaxy S9 as well as matching what appears to be a real-world photo of the two new Samsung Galaxy S9 models.

A leaked box for the S9 suggests that it will have IP68 water protection.

There was also some mild panic when @evleaks shared images of the front of the two new handsets, because it looks like the bezel is thicker than on the S8 - looking more like the border on the iPhone X.

To allay fears, Blass also provided a close-up of the bezel to show that that fear mostly just stems from how the light falls on the curve of the display edges.

For those stressing the side bezels: pic.twitter.com/uxvA7lG5Dk — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 26, 2018

And we've now seen more detail on bezelgate from another popular leaker:

Because many people seems to be confused about #GalaxyS9 and #GalaxyS9Plus bezels since new renders have been revealed by someone else... You welcome... ???? pic.twitter.com/GyWwyLgb7Q — Steve H. (@OnLeaks) January 27, 2018

The latest shots in early February, posted by @evleaks, show both the GalaxyS9 and S9+ in a "Lilac Purple" colour.

He also revealed on Twitter that the other launch colours will be "Midnight Black", "Titanium Gray (sic)" and Samsung's traditional "Coral Blue".

Screen sizes reported to remain same as S8 and S8+

Infinity display expected again

Super AMOLED panel and Mobile HDR Premium both likely

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and the S9+, will continue the trend of the large display, minimal footprint. The S8 has a 5.8-inch screen, while the S8+ has a 6.2-inch screen, though thanks to their 18.5:9 ratios, their bodies are narrower than other handsets with smaller displays - and these look to remain the same in the S9 models.

According to a PocketNow report, confirmed by ET News and VentureBeat claimed the S9 and S9+ will both retain the current screen sizes so 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch respectively. More rumours that surfaced in early-2018 reported a Y-OCTA display technology, which are said to be thinner and have better optical properties.

We'd expect to see Mobile HDR on board again. By 2018, this latter feature is likely to be more prominent too as more content becomes available to take advantage of it.

Improved iris scanning reported

Iris and face detection combined

There has been a Tweet to suggest the S9 will feature a 3D sensor front camera. There has been a more specific detail claiming that the iris scanner will increase in resolution to make it more capable, able to be used when wearing glasses or in low light. There are reports that Samsung is keen to get more banking apps compatible with iris scanning. There are some rumours that the S9 will feature Animoji-like 3D emoji, too.

With the announcement of the new Exynos 9810 SoC (system on chip) - thought to be the heart of the Galaxy S9 - there's more talk about facial recognition security, with Samsung saying that its neural engine can create 3D scans of faces. Some of the recent leaks (see above) also look to show what might be more sensors on the front which might enable some of this more advanced face unlocking - like Apple's Face ID.

However, it's been suggested by SamCentral that there's a new Intelligent Scan mode that will use iris or face detection depending on the situation to make sure that your phone always unlocks. It was discovered via an APK teardown, so this feature might not be unique to the S9 and may appear on the Note 8 too.

S9 to have single 12MP Dual Pixel OIS camera, S9+ dual camera

Dual aperture 12MP camera

Super slow-motion reported

8MP front camera

It seems from the Unpacked event teaser that Samsung is putting a particular focus on the camera, with the tagline "The camera. Reimagined."

Previously leaked packaging threw up some interesting details for the S9 camera. There's talk of a rear 12-megapixel camera with Dual Pixels while the S9 Plus will have a dual camera instead. So far, so normal.

The interesting - and unexplained part - is the listing of f/1.5 and f/2.4. This is thought to be a dual aperture camera, with the ability to switch the aperture based on the shooting conditions - f/1.5 for low light and f/2.4 for more normal conditions.

Both lenses also get optical image stabilisation and will use a combination of laser and dual-pixel autofocus. The overall package should result in some pretty impressive pictures, in both well-lit and low-light conditions. The front-facing 8-megapixel camera should also serve up some supreme selfies with an f/1.7 aperture and autofocus.

Wow. That's cool ????



"Galaxy S9 will have a mechanically adjustable aperture f/1.5 and f/2.4.

It will have two modes - for the day and for the night. A similar solution is applied in Samsung W2018" Look at the GIF: pic.twitter.com/VyfU5eUhYw — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) January 20, 2018

It seems that the Galaxy S9 will have a single camera - the 12-megapixel Dual Pixel dual aperture camera. On the Galaxy S9+ there will be two cameras, the second likely to offer zoom like the Note 8.

Exynos 9810 or Qualcomm 845 likely

Increase in RAM plausible

AKG Bluetooth in-ear headphones might come in box

Given the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be flagship devices, powerful hardware is pretty much a given. We can therefore expect the latest processor from Exynos or Qualcomm under the hood, though which one will probably be region specific as it has been the last couple of years.

Adding to the USB-C board for the S9 that leaked just a bit ago.. here's the board for the Samsung Galaxy S9+ (SM-G965) pic.twitter.com/ODyVrtyNVT — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 1, 2018

Supporting this idea, it has been claimed we will see the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 appear in the Galaxy S9, but we will see Exynos is some regions too, like the UK.

ET News reckons that Samsung will employ SLP (Substrate Like PCB) mainboards in both Galaxy S9 phones, which miniaturises the circuit board components, freeing up space elsewhere inside the phones.

It is thought Samsung will use the Exynos 9810 chip which will apparently feature an integrated neural engine that will be responsible for AI tasks, freeing up some of the responsibilities of the main processor for improved battery life and performance, much as the SD845 offers. The Exynos 9810 was officially revealed on 4 January.

There could also be a AI chip to handle neural processing. Apple and Huawei have already included such chips on their handsets Qualcomm already has a neural engine of its own with the Snapdragon processor, but the new Exynos also includes these type of features which may be used to power up Bixby as well as facial recognition.

It also looks as though the S9 and S9+ will both have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, as well as microSD, based on a leaked box.

Battery-wise, we could see an increase in capacity for the S9 to 3,200mAh, according to a Chinese source, although a Brazilian filing suggests 3,000mAh for the S9. However it's not clear if the S9+ will get an increase as well. There will no doubt be improvements in performance from the processor and the software, even if the capacity stays the same. USB Type-C is almost a certainty.

It looks like the S9 will have a 3.5mm headphone jack because of some leaked images of the DeX Pad - a new version of the DeX dock that will connect the S9 to a monitor, mouse and keyboard so it can be used as a computer.

IceUniverse has said the Samsung Galaxy S9 will come with AKG Bluetooth in-ear headphones in the box, though adds that this doesn't mean the headphone jack will be removed - and AKG headphones is something that appears on the packaging, along with the mention of AKG-tuned stereo speakers.

Android Oreo expected

Bixby voice assistant likely

Secured by Knox

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ will no doubt launch on Android Oreo. We thought it would have Samsung's TouchWiz/Experience UX software over the top but the latest rumours are that the Galaxy S9 will have an exclusive user interface.

The source is referring to software features that Samsung layers on top of the Android operating system. Samsung reportedly developed the UX just for this device and it will offer features never before used by Samsung. Keep in mind Samsung used the Samsung Experience UX on the Galaxy S8 and an updated 8.5 version on Note 8.

It's too early to tell what kind of features will be on board, but they will likely incorporate what we're expecting from Android Oreo, while also offering some Samsung-specific features too. We're expecting Bixby to be on board like the S8 and S8+, probably with some advancements, as well as Google Assistant.