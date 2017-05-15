Samsung Galaxy Note 8 said to have 6.3-inch 18.5:9 screen

There have already been plenty of leaks and speculation surrounding Samsung's replacement for the disastrous Galaxy Note 7, and every one of them show that the new handset will firmly put memories of exploding devices into the dim and distant past.

The latest is that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be the largest Note device yet, mainly in screen real estate. It will also adopt the same 18.5:9 aspect ratio as the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

Speaking of the latter phone, if this suggestion is true, the Galaxy Note 8 will have a screen size only a tad larger. It states that the Note 8 will sport a 6.3-inch screen.

Considering the S8+ has a 6.2-inch display, we can guess that both handsets will be similar in form factor. The Note will have the trademark S Pen stylus though, we'd imagine.

The Chinese tipster also reaffirms that the Note 8 will have Samsung's new dual camera system on the rear - something we'd heard before. However, he says that it won't be the first Samsung device to have that snapper, as otherwise though. Instead, that will be the foldable much-rumoured Galaxy X.

Considering we're not expecting to see an official launch for the Note 8 until August/September, there is plenty of time for more rumours. We shall keep you informed.

