Samsung to roll out software fix for the Galaxy S8's red-tinted screen

Samsung doesn't want people to worry about getting a Galaxy S8 with a red-tinted display, so it's issuing a software fix.

There's been reports coming out of South Korea about people getting their new Galaxy S8 phones early, and some of those people have been posting pictures of their phone having a noticeably reddish screen. Samsung has acknowledged the issue and told media outlets that it has found no quality issues, and yet, according to The Korea Herald, it plans to roll out a software update that will fix the issue.

"Because there are some complaints about the red-tinted screens, we decided to upgrade the software next week for all Galaxy S8 clients," a Samsung spokesperson told the newspaper. In another announcement, the company said: "There will be an additional update to make colour revisions more minutely at the end of April." Samsung has also recommended people adjust their display settings.

However, some people have said that despite switching the red colour to the lowest setting, the tint issue didn't go away for them. Perhaps that is why the company now plans to deliver software updates to fully address the issue. Keep in mind thse are the first smartphones to use "Deep Red" OLED technology, which is thought to be the reason why whites on the Galaxy S8's screen appear more reddish.

Samsung's new flagships officially launched on Friday. The upcoming software update will apply to all Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus models, and it will be done automatically.