Galaxy Note 8 to be the first Samsung phone with a dual camera

- Galaxy Note 8 due out later in 2017, first to feature dual camera

- 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, 13-megapixel telephoto lens

- 3x optical zoom, optical image stabilisation

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus have been released to much acclaim, but while they may be an evolution in smartphone technology when it comes to 18.5:9 screen, the camera is the same as the one that featured on the Galaxy S7 Edge. It may have a few new features the help improve photos, but ultimately, it's the same single sensor.

The same thing may not be said for the Galaxy Note 8 though, as it's expected to arrive with a vastly different camera to the one found on itsNote 7 predecessor. The Galaxy Note 8 will instead come with a dual camera setup, the first for a Samsung phone, at least, that's according to Ming-Chi Kuo, who is a noted tipster when it comes to making predictions about Apple's new devices. The prediction is further backed up by Park Kang-ho, an analyst for Daishin Securities.

Between them, Kuo and Kang-ho say the new camera will be "the most important upgrade" for the Galaxy Note 8 and will feature a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, coupled with a 13-megapixel telephoto lens. The camera system will also feature dual optical image stabilisation and a 3x optical zoom.

Kuo adds that he believes the Note 8's potential dual camera will be superior to the one found on the iPhone 7 Plus, and could match the one that Apple is expected to fit to the iPhone 8 with OLED display due out later this year.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 was at one point, thought to come with a dual rear camera of its own. A leaked prototype showed a Samsung device with a dual camera in a vertical array, however company executives said Samsung saw no real value in it, at least at the time.

The Galaxy Note 8 is due out sometime this year, Samsung confirmed the phone itself when it announced an upgrade program for anyone who bought a Galaxy Note 7. We're no closer to knowing a date though, but as ever we'll bring you all the latest news as and when we hear it.

