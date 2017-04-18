  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

This leaked Galaxy S8 prototype proves it almost had a dual camera

|
KK (on Weibo) This leaked Galaxy S8 prototype proves it almost had a dual camera
Best SIM only deals for January 2019: 120GB data for £20 on Virgin Media
Best SIM only deals for January 2019: 120GB data for £20 on Virgin Media

Samsung didn't do a lot with the Galaxy S8's rear camera, but that doesn't mean it didn't consider seriously upgrading the snapper.

KK on Weibo – a leaker with a decent track record – has shared a leaked prototype of the Galaxy S8 Plus. There's one obvious difference between this leaked prototype and the version Samsung ultimately unveiled: the prototype sports a dual camera in a vertical arrangement. We've seen a similar setup on a number of flagships in recent years, including the LG G6, iPhone 7 Plus, and Huawei P10.

The new leak suggests that Samsung considered a dual camera setup too, although company executives have already said that Samsung found no real value for it. Interestingly, the leaked prototype doesn’t show a fingerprint sensor. Does that mean Samsung was originally going to embed the sensor in the front glass? Who knows. But it's certainly interesting wonder about what could have been.

Keep in mind that Apple is rumoured to include a dual camera on the new iPhone, so even though Samsung balked at the idea for the Galaxy S8, it may ultimately be forced to include one on its next flagship. (Maybe even the Note 8?)

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Nokia 9 PureView specs, release date, news and rumours
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
Best iPhone XR cases: Protect your new Apple device
Comments